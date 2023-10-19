Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave Browns fans some much-needed good news about their quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Thursday's practice. Amari Cooper told reporters that Deshaun Watson, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, will return to practice today, according to Jake Trotter.

Getting Deshaun Watson back on the practice field opens up the possibility that he'll be able to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. The extent and severity of Watson's shoulder injury was unknown — even to the quarterback himself — so it's a good sign in his recovery that he'll be able to take the practice field.

The Browns are coming off a huge upset win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. PJ Walker got the start for that one, and despite throwing for only 192 yards and two interceptions, the Browns were still able to pull off the win.

Deshaun Watson to return Week 7?

While we'll have to wait and see how much Watson practices, and whether he's limited in that practice or not, getting time on the field by Thursday or Friday is usually a requisite for most players to be active on Sunday. While the Browns need Watson in the lineup, rushing him back to the field could have disastrous results. Cleveland made a huge, guaranteed investment in Watson, and we've seen in the past what can happen when a Browns quarterback tries to play through injury, as the trajectory of Baker Mayfield's career changed completely after that.

Deshaun Watson's Week 7 injury status against the Colts is still unknown, but Amari Cooper and the Browns will certainly be happy to know that Watson appears to be trending in the right direction.