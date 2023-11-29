Bruce Campbell revealed that his characters in Sam Raimi's Marvel movies (including the Spider-Man trilogy) are the same one.

Bruce Campbell is a mainstay in Sam Raimi's films. He appeared in his Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Campbell dropped a major revelation regarding the canon of these films.

Same character, different movies

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Campbell revealed that his characters in Raimi's Spider-Man films is the same seen in Doctor Strange 2. The interviewer brought up a theory that Campbell's character is a version of Mysterio — which explains his appearances in various films. Campbell isn't sure about that one.

“You're assuming that I know anything about Marvel lore, and I appreciate that,” Campbell confessed. “I watched Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] in a movie theater, and I was like, ‘What the flying hell are they talking about?'

“And then there was a guy who was an assistant-type guy, and I was talking to him about it, and I go,'Man, there's a lot of words, a lot of dialogue,' and he goes, ‘Oh, no, no. I needed all of that. I needed to know all of that. I'm so grateful for that movie.' And I'm like, ‘OK pal.' So, yeah, I don't know,” he added.

Despite him not knowing the Marvel lore, Campbell knows the Raimi lore. He confirmed that the characters he's played in Raimi's superhero films are the same.

“The cameos are like, in the Spider-Man movies — if you know anything about the multiverse, you know now, retroactively, I'm in the multiverse now because of Doctor Strange. I'm not a pizza vendor, OK? That would be a massive mistake to think I'm just a pizza vendor, or an usher, or a ring announcer, or a maitre d',” he said. “It's called the multiverse, my friend. So, yes, he is the same character, but we don't really know who he is. It has not been revealed yet. I just got off the phone with the guys at Marvel, and we're getting close to finding out.”

When asked if that means he is Mysterio from another universe, he replied: “I can't confirm or deny.”

Bruce Campbell's relationship with Sam Raimi dates back to 1977's It's Murder!, his first film. His breakthrough came in Raimi's Evil Dead film, in which he palyed Ash Williams. He would continue to play the role in numerous sequels and the Ash vs Evil Dead series.