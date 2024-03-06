Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to Asbury Park in 2024.
It was announced that Springsteen and the E Street Band will headline the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park on September 15. The likes of Noah Kahan and Norah Jones will both play sets as well at the festival.
This is exciting news for fans of the Boss. After all, Springsteen is a New Jersey native and his debut album was titled Greetings from Asbury Park. This is a homecoming show of sorts, and I'm sure the crowd will welcome him back with open arms.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's busy 2024
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will have a jam-packed 2024. After hitting the road in 2023, they had to cancel their fall tour dates due to Springsteen showing symptoms of peptic ulcer. The dates were subsequently rescheduled for the following year, and they are set to commence on March 19 with a show in Phoenix, Arizona.
Right before the Asbury Park show, Springsteen will play a few other local shows including ones in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland. A total of 52 shows will be played across North America and Europe this year.
This tour is a major moment for the band. Springsteen hasn't toured with the E Street Band since 2017. In between then, he embarked on some solo projects including his solo Broadway show.
An icon of rock, Springsteen is one of the living legends of the genre. With over 20 studio albums and countless tours, he has done it all.