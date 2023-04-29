Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen on stage during a concert in Barcelona, Spain on Friday. The former first lady was seen playing the tambourine and singing Glory Days with The Boss and the E Street Band. The performance took place at Barcelona’s Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium according to The Hill.

Actress Kate Capshaw, who is director Steven Spielberg’s wife, reportedly also joined Obama and Springsteen on stage. The former president and Spielberg were in attendance at the concert but chose not to go on stage and show off their musical sides.

Bruce Springsteen, who Barack awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, had previously supported the former president during his two White House runs in 2008 and 2012. He performed at multiple campaign events.

Before the concert, Spielberg, Capshaw, and the Obamas explored the city of Barcelona. The couples visited the Moco Museum, which features contemporary art exhibitions, and were photographed holding hands as they walked around the city.

According to Reuters, the former president, Spielberg, and Springsteen dined together at a restaurant called Amar in the Palace Hotel in Barcelona on Thursday. The reservation was reportedly made just a few hours in advance, and the restaurant’s chef, Rafa Zafra, said he was told it was “a very important table, but that we should please not say anything” by Spanish-American chef José Andrés.

Michelle Obama’s appearance on stage with Springsteen marks yet another milestone for the former first lady. From serving as a lawyer to becoming the first African American First Lady, to becoming a bestselling author, and now joining The Boss on stage, Obama’s list of accomplishments continues to grow.