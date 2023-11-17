"I thought that he would have a harder time producing without Bergy and Krejci," Jim Montgomery oddly said about the Bruins' best player.

David Pastrnak has been the best player on the Boston Bruins for years — as well as one of the NHL's premier forwards — but in 2023-24, he's making a legitimate Hart Trophy case as the league's Most Valuable Player.

But despite his excellence in the early going, to the tune of 11 goals and 24 points in 15 games, head coach Jim Montgomery made puzzling comments regarding the superstars' abilities without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

“I thought that he would have a harder time producing without Bergy and obviously Krejci to work with,” Montgomery admitted on Thursday, according to the Boston Globe's Conor Ryan.

“But I do know, at my year-end meeting with him I said, ‘There's gonna be a lot more put on you next year.' Because we figured [Bergeron and Krejci] were moving on. And he just looked and he goes ‘Yeah, I'm expecting it. Don't worry about it.' That's what he said to me. And now I don't worry about it.”

Certainly interesting comments from the Bruins' head coach, but understandable considering Pastrnak played with Krejci at 5-on-5 and Bergeron with the man advantage last season.

Still, it's clear that the 27-year-old is ready to carry the team on his back, which is exactly what's happened in the early going. Pastrnak is on pace for 60 goals and a career-high 131 points, just a year after scoring 61 and registering 113 points, en route to finishing second in Hart Trophy voting in 2022-23.

Pastrnak's game constantly evolving

Everyone knows about his elite goal-scoring prowess, but Pastrnak is improving his playmaking this season; his 13 helpers in 15 games have him on pace for a career-high 71 assists.

“Pasta's become more of a puck possession guy,” Montgomery acknowledged. “I think it's a little bit intentional, understanding that it's going to take a while to create the kind of creativity that naturally happens when you play with a Krejci or a Bergeron because they're such intelligent hockey players.”

The Czech phenom has been a revelation for a Bruins team that was reeling after a complete roster transformation in the offseason. Now 12-1-2, Boston remains the Eastern Conference's best team with a league-leading .867 points percentage.

Regardless of the team's success, Jim Montgomery should know that no matter who he plays with, David Pastrnak will excel.