The Boston Bruins return home as they host the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game sitting at 7-5-1 on the year and have won two of their last three games. Last time out, they visited the Montreal Canadiens. After a scoreless first period, and being tied at one after the second, the Flames would be down in the third period. Matt Coronato scored with under three minutes left to tie the game and then would score seven seconds into overtime to give the Flames the win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 6-7-1 on the year, and last time out, they visited the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first period, Morgan Rielly would break the tie on the power play. The Maple Leafs would score three times on the power play while adding an empty net goal to win the game 4-0.

Here are the Flames-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Bruins Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline: +152

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+1136)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Flames vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by Andrei Kuzmenko and Nazem Kadri. Kuzmenko has a goal and six assists this year while having a goal and two assists this year on the power play. Nazem Kadri has four goals and three assists this year, including a goal and an assist on the power play. Connor Zary joins them on the top line, and he has scored three goals and added five assists this year.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Rasmus Andersson has four goals and seven assists this year, leading the team with 11 points. Meanwhile, third-line forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been solid as well. He has scored five goals and three assists. All three of the assists have come on the power play. Finally, Blake Coleman has been solid this year, coming in with three goals and four assists on the year.

Dan Vladar is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 3-3-1 on the year with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 27 of 30 shots but took the loss to the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time in five games he has had a save percentage over .900.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Lindholm joins the Boston Bruins this year. Lindholm will be joining the top line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Lindholm played for the Flames and Canucks last year. He scored 15 goals with 29 assists last year for the two teams. He has been solid this year, with two goals and six assists this year. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has six goals and five assists this year, while he has scored three times on the power play. Finally, Zacha has just a goal and two assists this year, with an assist on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cole Koepke has been great coming from the fourth line. He has three goals and four assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Mark Kastelic. Kastelic has three goals and four assists this year. Further, Brad Marchand has been solid this year. He has scored three times while adding seven assists. One goal and four assists have come on the power play.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 4-5-1 on the year with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Last time out, he gave up three goals on 26 shots and took the loss to the Maple Leafs. It was the fourth time in five games that Swayman has been below .890 in save percentage.

Final Flames-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Flames have not been scoring well this year, sitting 19th in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game. Further, they have struggled in odd-man situations, sitting 23rd on power play conversion percentage and 27th on the penalty kill. Still, they have been solid defensively, sitting 12th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Bruins are scoring just 2.43 goals per game, 27th in the NHL. They are also struggling on the power play, sitting 29th in the NHL. Further, the Bruins are allowed 3.29 goals per game this year. While Jeremy Swayma has been solid in the past, he is struggling as of late. The Bruins are favored in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game, but take the Flames in this one.

