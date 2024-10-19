ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bruins and the Utah Hockey Club meet in Salt Lake City! These two teams have been playing well in the early part of the NHL season. We continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Boston Bruins were among the best teams in the Eastern Conference last year. They were carried by David Pastrnak, who has continued on his hot streak this season. The Bruins are a staple of the NHL, and they should be in the mix again this year, thanks to Pastrnak and the well-run organization.

The Utah Hockey Club was the Arizona Coyotes last season, and they showed potential but were inconsistent despite all of their young talent. Clayton Keller was the leader of this team last season, but Logan Cooley was also a standout on the ice. This season, both are standouts in Utah and have carried the team so far.

Here are the Bruins-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -130

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/NESN/Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins were great on defense last season. They allowed 2.70 goals per game and had a 91.5% save percentage. So far this season, they are allowing 3.60 goals per game with an 87.5% save percentage. The defense will come down to Jeremy Swayman at goalie. He had 25 wins and 10 losses in 44 games, allowed 2.53 goals per game, and had a 91.6% save percentage. Through three games this season, he has two wins and one loss, has allowed 2.98 goals per game, and has an 89.3% save percentage. The Bruins need to shore up their defense after a slow start.

The Bruins' offense was great last season, scoring 3.21 goals per game and having an 11% shooting percentage on goal. They scored four goals per game with a 14.8% save percentage. David Pastrnak had a monster season last year with 110 points, 47 goals, and 63 assists. This season, he has five points with four goals. Pastrnak has been great, and the team around him is solid, so the Bruins are on track for another big season. This matchup against the Utah Hockey Club will be a big one.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Hockey Club was inconsistent last season as the Arizona Coyotes. They scored 3.10 goals per game and they had an 11.2% save percentage. This season, they are scoring four goals per game and have a 15.5% shooting percentage. Clayton Keller led the team in total points at 76, and then he also led in goals at 33 and in assists at 43. This season, Keller leads the way in total points again at seven points with four goals and three assists. The offense is also very balanced, with three other players having at least six points.

The Utah Hockey Club's defense struggled last year. They allowed 3.34 goals per game and had an 89.5% save percentage. This season, they are allowing 3.80 goals per game with an 87.6% save percentage. The defense will rely on Connor Ingram as a goalie this season after he had 23 wins and 21 losses in 50 games, allowed 2.91 goals per game, and had a 90.7% save percentage. This season, Ingram has a 3-0 record, allowing 3.88 goals per game with an 86.8% save percentage.

Final Bruins-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have more experience, but this spot screams Utah Hockey Club. With momentum, they have a lot to like right now. They should cover this game and potentially win outright against the Bruins. The Bruins have won three out of their last five games, while the Utah Hockey Club has lost two straight, but count on them to win outright as a bounce-back spot.

Final Bruins-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club +1.5 (-230)