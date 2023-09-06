Danton Heinen and the Boston Bruins could be reuniting after the veteran forward was signed to a professional tryout agreement, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has already played over 200 games in a Bruins uniform after being drafted in the fourth round by the team in the 2014 NHL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career in Beantown, enjoying a career season in 2017-18 with 47 points in 77 games. He hasn't been able to replicate those numbers since.

After a couple solid seasons with the team, Heinen was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Nick Ritchie during the 2019-20 campaign. He only scored 10 goals and eight assists in 52 total games in California.

Following his time in Anaheim, Heinen signed back-to-back one-year deals with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored 18 goals and 15 assists in 76 games in his first season, and followed it up last year by producing eight goals and 14 assists over 65 games with the Pens, averaging 10:45 ice time per game.

With how thin the Bruins are looking up front after a mass exodus this offseason, the Canadian has a decent shot to carve out a role in the bottom-six in 2023-24.

After a President's Trophy and one of the greatest regular seasons in league history, the Bruins are a much different team after the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, along with the free agent departures of multiple key players.

Danton Heinen isn't the player he once was, but he should be able to add an offensive boost to the team in 2023-24.