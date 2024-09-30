The Boston Bruins added center Elias Lindholm to their championship-caliber roster this summer. The free-agent acquisition was in part to replace Patrice Bergeron, who retired after the 2022-23 season. While Lindholm is not the Hall of Famer Bergeron is, he is a great option in their top six. On Sunday, the Bruins got positive news on Lindholm's undisclosed injury ahead of the 2024-25 season. NHL.com reported that he was at training camp in a non-contact jersey and coach Jim Montgomery spoke on it.

“It was good to see him,” the Bruins coach said. “Plays are being made, he's finishing plays. He's killing plays in the [defensive] zone. You can see his hockey senses, smarts. The bad thing is he’s not up to speed yet.”

Lindholm missed nine days of practice with the injury. His son, Luka, was also born during his absence. He returned for only his second practice of the season but re-took the first-line center role. Lindholm spoke about playing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“It was definitely fun to be back and to be playing with those two,” the Bruins center said. “I thought we had some good looks there [the] first practice, and definitely excited to get going and get to learn more about them.”

Bruins must get great season from Elias Lindholm in 2024-25

The downfall of the Bruins last year was their lack of center depth. While they had one of the best goalie tandems in the league, they could not score from the center position. Their highest-scoring center was Charlie Coyle, who managed only 60 points. Lindholm must add to their scoring pedigree, especially with questions in goal.

The Bruins traded Linus Ullmark, making Jeremy Swayman their unquestioned starter in goal. Only one problem remains as Swayman is a restricted free agent and does not have a contract. The two sides are still battling it out in the negotiating room as the season draws near. With neither of the goalies in the net, they will struggle to stay in playoff competition.

Lindholm spent the end of last season with the Vancouver Canucks. After he was traded from the Flames to the Canucks, he scored six goals in 26 regular season games. He turned it up in the playoffs, however, scoring five goals in 13 games. Lindholm must continue his playoff performance from last year on his new big contract.

The Bruins have a great chance at making the playoffs and making a deep run in the playoffs. If Elias Lindholm is healthy and Jeremy Swayman is in goal, the 2024-25 season should get off to a great start for Boston.