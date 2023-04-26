Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Boston Bruins have the opportunity to be the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night — and they could have their captain Patrice Bergeron back for a potential series clinching Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

Bergeron is expected to return on Wednesday after not playing in the first four games of the series. The B’s leader took part in team practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday, according to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin.

“Today was a good day,” the center said after the skate. “We’ll see tomorrow how I feel. I’m not anticipating any setbacks. So far so good. I think it’s one of those things where you try to get back as quickly as possible. At the same time, you’re trying to be smart. The training staff has done a tremendous job. I’m just taking it day by day.”

All signs point to the 37-year-old joining his teammates after missing the first four games of the series due to an upper-body injury. Bergeron had 27 goals and 58 points in the regular season and would be an enormous addition to a Bruins team looking to reach the final four in the Eastern Conference.

After losing one of their first two games at TD Garden and heading to South Florida with the series tied at one, the Bruins dug deep and won both games at FLA Live Arena, opening up a 3-1 series lead and setting up a chance to send the Panthers home for good.

Bergeron skated between Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak at practice on Tuesday, but he is expected to play with longtime linemate Brad Marchand in Game 5.

“You want to be out there with the boys and battle and compete,” Patrice Bergeron explained, per Benjamin. “You go through a full season and you work hard to get to this point, obviously you want to be out there…Now we’re here and the boys have done a great job.”

TD Garden will be rocking on Wednesday as the President’s Trophy winning Boston Bruins look to end the Florida Panthers’ season.