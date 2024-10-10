The Boston Bruins lost their season-opening game 6-4 to the Florida Panthers. Joonas Korpisalo started the game for Boston after Jeremy Swayman missed training camp due to a contract dispute. Korpisalo was poor but remained in the game until the end. Now, Swayman will start their second game against the rival Montreal Canadiens, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

“Jeremy Swayman gets the start in net tonight against the Canadiens,” the Bruins beat reporter posted.

Swayman signed an 8-year deal worth $8.25 million per year just before the regular season began. The dispute played out publicly, with President of Hockey Operations Cam Neely stirring the pot enough to get the deal done. While the goalie is on the roster, the lack of training camp could impact his performance.

The Bruins were blown out in the first game of the season and scored some goals to make the score closer. Korpisalo was not good at all and fans were calling for Swayman to come in mid-game. He did not and the Bruins are using the day off to get him some extra practice. They must hope that he shakes the rust off quickly.

After trading Linus Ullmark to the Senators, the Bruins lost all leverage on Swayman. They used the opening of the season to get him to sign this deal, but it was an ugly process. They must all put this behind them and move forward for the sake of the team.

The Bruins' hopes rely on Jeremy Swayman

The goalie situation was the talking point of the playoffs for the Bruins. Swayman and Ullmark passed the net back and forth in their series against the Maple Leafs, causing a lot of chaos. That constant questioning led to the departure of Ullmark and the fourth-biggest goalie contract in the league for Swayman.

Now, the Bruins have Korpisalo as their backup. He was brutal with the Senators last season and went the other way in the Ullmark trade. He will not be the type of second option that Ullmark was and he proved that on Tuesday. With their biggest rivals coming into Boston on Thursday, their top goalie will be back in the net.

In a very tough division, the Bruins have a great chance to make the playoffs. With a great goalie in Swayman under contract, they should make the playoffs again. While the Maple Leafs, Lightning, and Panthers will command spots, expect the Bruins to be in the mix again.