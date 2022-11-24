Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas

Three of the hottest teams in the NHL each suffered a loss Wednesday night. The New Jersey Devils entered the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at home carrying a 13-game win streak but failed to set a new franchise record with a 2-1 loss to John Tavares and company. The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, took a seven-game undefeated streak to their meeting with the Florida Panthers on the road but ended up losing, 5-2. Then there was the St. Louis Blues’ own seven-game win streak that also got halted in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo.

Never before in the history of the NHL that three teams, each on a winning streak of at least seven games, lost on the same day (h/t Arda Oca of ESPN).

The Bruins were hurt badly in the second period when the Panthers scored three goals while Boston was not able to find the back of the net. Boston also got seriously dinged by Florida’s power-play attack, as the Panthers went 3 of 7 on the man advantage. On the flip side, the Bruins’ two goals were scored on the power play as well.

A win against Florida would have given the Bruins an 18-2 start and put them just a win away from matching their franchise record for the best start in a season (19-2).

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spoke after the game and lamented some of his team’s shortcomings that led to the loss (via ESPN).

“We haven’t harped on it a lot, but (we have had problems with) turnovers and taking too many minor penalties,’’ Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought the first period was a really good period, and the second — until they scored the second goal — I thought we were carrying play again.”

The Bruins will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.