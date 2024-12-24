Bruins’ Brad Marchand has hilarious response to David Pastrnak injury question

While the Boston Bruins defeated the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals by a 4-1 score at TD Garden Monday night, they suffered a significant loss up front.

Sniper David Pastrnak suffered an upper-body injury midway through the second period and did not return to action, though he was briefly seen on the bench following the injury. He skated in exactly nine minutes of ice time, while there wasn't an immediate diagnosis from interim head coach Joe Sacco, via Boston.com.

“He left with an upper-body injury,” Sacco said. “I’ll get more details on it, either later tonight or tomorrow. We’ll have some more information on that.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand kept it humorous in his postgame remarks when asked how Pastrnak looked, via Joe Haggerty on X.

“He looked phenomenal naked, I saw him in the shower. You want me to go on?” he said while reporters chuckled.

While Pastrnak's status for Boston's next game remains up in the air, Marchand and the rest of his teammates will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday from Nationwide Arena.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand is in the final year of his contract

Marchand is playing in the final season of the eight-year, $49 million deal he signed before the 2016-17 season. Marchand’s current cap hit is $6.125 million.

Selected with the 71st overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand got his feet wet at the NHL level by playing in 20 games for Boston during the 2009-10 campaign, but his first true season came a year later.

In his rookie year of 2010-11, he scored 21 goals in 77 games while adding another 11 goals and eight assists in the postseason, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup. After several years with the team, he was named the successor to Patrice Bergeron as team captain following his retirement in 2023.

He's developed a reputation for being one of the most frustrating players for the opposition to face and has routinely topped the charts of the player disliked most around the NHL.

He's tallied 416 goals and 543 assists in 1,065 career games; he's also scored 56 goals and 82 assists in 157 postseason games.