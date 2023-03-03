Boston Bruins superstar winger Brad Marchand exited the team’s win over the Buffalo Sabres early after suffering an injury, but coach Jim Montgomery provided a positive update on the 34-year-old on Friday.

“Brad was feeling pretty good after the game,” Montgomery told 98.5 The Sports Hub show “Toucher & Rich.”

“It was precautionary that he didn’t go back and play. So, we’re expecting him to be available to play tomorrow against the Rangers.”

Brad Marchand (lower-body) will not return tonight. NESN thinks this was the hit that did it: pic.twitter.com/CcbRA4cJIz — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 3, 2023

The Bruins crushed the Sabres 7-1 even without Marchand for the back half of the game at TD Garden after the winger left in the second period due to a lower body injury.

“Marchand is a key player for the Bruins in so many ways. He’s an elite offensive player, one of the best defensive wingers in the league and an important part of both the power play and penalty kill,” wrote Nick Goss of NBC Sports on Friday.

The Nova Scotia, Canada native has posted 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 53 games, putting him on pace to be a point-per-game player for the seventh straight season.

The Bruins are already without Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno; Hall was placed on the long-term injured reserve on Thursday, while Foligno was placed on injured reserve.

But Boston has a fair share of reinforcements, adding Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals and Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings this week.

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins could be one of the best regular season teams of all time, with an outrageous 48-8-5 record as of Friday.

They will take on the Rangers on Saturday afternoon, which promises to be a dandy game after New York added top-six forwards Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.