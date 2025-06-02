The Boston Bruins are entering a very important offseason after their wildly disappointing 2024-25 campaign. After making a run to the Eastern Conference semifinals the year before and swinging some big moves last offseason, the Bruins fell flat on their face this past campaign, resulting in head coach Jim Montgomery getting fired just 20 games into the season. As a result, the team is looking for a new head coach, and it sounds like they are close to hiring their new leader.

In the wake of Montgomery's firing, Joe Sacco took over as the team's head coach in the interim, but he has reportedly been told he will not be given the full-time job. Boston has largely kept their head coaching search under wraps to this point, but according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the team is expected to make their hire early this week, as they have narrowed their decision down to two candidates.

“Expect the Bruins to announce their coaching hire early this week,” LeBrun reported in a post on X. “My understanding is that they’re down to 2 candidates. They did in-person, final interviews with candidates last week.”

Bruins hoping new head coach can help them get back on track

Article Continues Below

The Bruins have already made a big decision on the future of one of their key leaders this offseason, as they handed general manager Don Sweeney a two-year contract extension last month, despite the fanbase's calls for him to get fired. With Sweeney sticking around now, though, the team needs to find a solid head coach to pair with him to help get the team back on track after their rough season.

Boston has an assortment of talented players at their disposal, and if they push the right buttons over the next few months, they could end up reemerging as a playoff contender next season. It starts with making the right decision at head coach, though, so all eyes will be on the Bruins as they inch closer to bringing their next leader to town.