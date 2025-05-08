The Boston Bruins are one of a handful of NHL teams with a head coach vacancy this offseason. They fired Jim Montgomery early in the season, turning the keys over to Joe Sacco. Montgomery ended up leading the Blues to the playoffs while Sacco and the B's finished last in the Atlantic Division. Now, the Bruins have targeted Rick Tocchet as their top head coaching candidate, even as the Flyers buzz heats up around him.

“If they can secure an interview with him, and yeah, they’re trying, he becomes their top target,” a source told James Murphy of RG.org. Vancouver radio host Rick Dhaliwal also indicated a connection between Tocchet and the Bruins. “Boston is a club. …I’ve been saying about Boston, keep an eye on the Bruins.”

Much has been made about the connection between the Flyers and Tocchet this offseason. He is close with the President of Hockey Operations, Keith Jones, and played 621 games for the franchise. But Tocchet also played for the Bruins, wearing the Spoked B 67 times from 1996-97.

The Canucks did not pick up the option on Tocchet's contract with the intention of negotiating a long-term contract. That did not work out, and they have a head coaching vacancy of their own now. The Rangers were the first team to fill their coaching vacancy with Mike Sullivan. And the Ducks have reportedly filled their opening with Joel Quenneville.

That leaves Tocchet as one of the top candidates on the coaching market. He led the Canucks to a playoff appearance and series win last year and had everything go wrong this year. The Bruins are looking to power out of a year where everything went wrong. Bringing in a proven coach with franchise connections could be the right move.

Tocchet is returning to the TNT intermission squad this weekend.