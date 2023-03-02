The Boston Bruins and their fans were enjoying quite an eventful Thursday morning ahead of the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline. First, they shored up their attacking depth by trading for Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi, further stocking up what has been the best team in the league all season long. And then even better, they managed to sign David Pastrnak to a huge eight-year, $90 million contract extension.

Despite all the good news coming in for the Bruins this morning, they were dealt a couple of tough injury updates after these big moves. Boston has managed to stay very healthy for much of the season, but they currently find themselves down two attackers with Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno picking up injuries as of late. And it doesn’t sound like either guy has a timetable for when they will return to the ice this season.

Via Fluto Shinzawa:

“No timelines for Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno.”

In a way, this helps explain the Bruins move for Bertuzzi. He should immediately slide into the vacant spot in the lineup left by Hall, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve as well on Thursday morning. Foligno suffered an injury in Boston’s latest win over the Calgary Flames, and the fact that there’s no timeline for him to return isn’t exactly a good sign.

For the most part, the Bruins have managed to overcome pretty much any challenge that they have faced this season, and while being without these guys for an extended period of time will hurt, nobody is going to count Boston out just because of this. Having already found a replacement for Hall, it will be interesting to see if Boston adds another bottom six attacker to shore up their depth before entering the homestretch of the season.