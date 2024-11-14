While the Boston Bruins enjoyed a thrilling comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, they suffered a significant setback on their blue line.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was injured when he blocked a shot from Justin Faulk late in the first period, and did not return to the game. And the latest health update on him isn't what Bruins fans wanted to hear, as it was announced that he'll miss the next several weeks rehabbing the ailment.

Head coach Jim Montgomery made the grim announcement following Wednesday's practice session, via NESN.

“Hampus is a lower-body injury,” Montgomery said, per team-provided audio. “It’s going to be weeks. Weeks is plural.”

Unfortunately for the Bruins, Lindholm isn't their only injury. Andrew Peeke is considered week to week after suffering the effects of a hard hit against the Toronto Maple Leafs during last week's game between the two Original Six rivals.

Sans Lindholm, the Bruins take on the Dallas Stars from American Airlines Arena in downtown Dallas on Thursday night.

The Bruins have called up reinforcements from the AHL following the Hampus Lindholm injury

The Bruins have summoned defenseman Jordan Oesterle from the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins in the wake of Lindholm's injury, and Jim Montgomery hopes that he puts his skating skills to good use, per Boston Hockey Now.

“He’s an excellent skater in every possible fashion,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of Oesterle to reporters in Dallas on Wednesday. “His edges, his pivots, his lateral movement at the offensive blue line, his retrievals, and then it’s his brain. He’s a real smart hockey player that’s exceptional at breaking the puck out and transitioning pucks.”

Oesterle has played in nine games with the Providence Bruins, scoring three goals with five assists. He's in his first year with the Bruins organization after signing as a free-agent during the offseason.