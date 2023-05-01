A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

David Krejci has been in a ton of wars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during his successful (and still ongoing) career in the NHL. He added more to his list of achievements in the league Sunday night when he produced a pair of helpers to put himself atop the all-time NHL list for most Game 7 assists.

“David Krejci’s two assists gives him 12 career assists in Game 7, which is the most all-time. He entered Sunday tied with Jaromir Jagr & Doug Gilmour with 10 each.”

The Bruins found themselves trailing 2-0 in Game 7 of this series against the Panthers at TD Garden after surrendering back-to-back goals to Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart. But David Krejci would cut the deficit down in half with a goal around eight minutes into the second period. Krejci would make his mark again early in the third period when he assisted together with Dmitry Orlov in a Tyler Bertuzzi goal on the power play to tie the game up. Boston would grab the lead with just a little under five minutes remaining in regulation when Krejci again recorded an assist, this time on a David Pastrnak goal.

The 37-year-old David Krejci remains a valuable member of the Bruins, and his goal and assists in this Game 7 showed why.

Krejci’s current contract with the Bruins is set to expire by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season, so there’s a possibility that this Game 7 is going to be his last not just with Boston but in the league.