The Boston Bruins training camp has been dominated by headlines surrounding star goalie Jeremy Swayman's contract holdout, but there are a lot of other interesting things worth keeping tabs on, such as how the team's top two free agent signings in Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov look in their first action with the team. Unfortunately for Lindholm, though, he's already being hampered by an injury for his new team.

Lindholm signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the B's in free agency to come in and be their top center, but he has yet to take the ice for the team during training camp. Head coach Jim Montgomgery recently labeled Lindholm as day-to-day with his unknown injury, but chances are Boston fans won't feel great about his injury status until he takes the ice.

“Elias Lindholm is day to day, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. The center, who was Boston's biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason, has remained off the ice since the first day of training camp Thursday.”

“On Sunday, Montgomery said Lindholm was going to skate Monday and return to practice Tuesday ahead of the Bruins' preseason game against the Washington Capitals, which they won 4-2, but that ‘didn't materialize.'…The Bruins have not disclosed the reason that Lindholm is off the ice, with Montgomery saying Friday they were just being extra cautious, indicating the issue was something like soreness.” – Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com

Bruins playing it safe with Elias Lindholm

It's certainly concerning that Lindholm hasn't taken the ice for the Bruins yet, but the team still has ample time to get him up to speed for the season. As a result, there's no reason to force him into action before he's ready to go, so allowing him time to recover from whatever injury he's dealing with will hopefully help him put his best foot forward for Boston in his first season with the team.

The B's exceeded expectations last season, but it was clear they needed a center like Lindholm to come in and lead the team on their first line this season. Now that they have got him, you can bet the team is going to play it slow with him when it comes to getting ready for the upcoming season. Lindholm's status will surely be worth watching over the next few days, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the ice sooner rather than later.