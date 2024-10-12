It's no secret the Boston Bruins have playoff ambitions for this new season. And they have started 2024-25 with some major victories. After losing to the Florida Panthers, Boston picked up wins over the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings. However, their most recent win over the Kings wasn't exactly perfect, according to Elias Lindholm.

Lindholm scored in the win over the Kings on Saturday. Speaking after the game, though, he admitted he did not play his best game. He contributed, but there was certainly more he felt he could do. And he hopes he can be better for his new team moving forward.

“It’s always nice to score goals and help the team that way,” Lindholm said, via NHL.com. “Tonight, I wasn’t very good. I got to be better than that, but I thought L.A. played well. Didn’t give us much room out there, and they were reloading really hard, so it was tough for us. But we stuck with it and we found a way to win.”

Elias Lindholm was a marquee Bruins signing

Elias Lindholm signed with the Bruins in NHL Free Agency this summer. He signed a seven-year contract after splitting last season with the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames. Lindholm joined the Bruins with the expectation of being the team's top-line center. And so far, he has anchored the top line alongside David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

So far, it's worked out well. Lindholm has scored in back-to-back games thanks to his marker on Saturday afternoon. Additionally, he currently leads the team with five points in three games. The veteran center has done this while playing just 12 and a half minutes a game for these first three contests.

Lindholm is certainly going to be a relied-on member of the team moving forward. The Bruins still have a need for center depth despite Lindholm's signing. For now, though, Lindholm is the player tasked with anchoring this top line. He has shown the ability to play well with high-level teammates in the past, so Boston will lean on that as the season progresses.

The Bruins are looking to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. They certainly have a talented team and have experience with deep playoff runs already. Boston is definitely a team worth watching this year, no matter what happens. The Bruins are back in action again on Monday as they welcome the Panthers to town for a rematch of their season-opening showdown.