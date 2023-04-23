The Boston Bruins are thoroughly dependent on goalie Linus Ullmark, and he has rewarded the team with a spectacular season that is almost certain to result in the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender. Despite that status, Ullmark nearly engaged in a full-scale brawl with Florida Panthers agitator Matthew Tkachuk near the end of Game 4 of the playoff series between the two teams.

ULLMARK WANTED ALL THE SMOKE pic.twitter.com/brS3b7nK0m — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 23, 2023

The Bruins emerged with a 6-2 victory in Sunrise, and they have a 3-1 lead in the series. Tkachuk, the Panthers most dangerous player, was clearly frustrated after the team dropped its second straight home game in the series.

Tkachuk was going after both the puck and the Bruins goalie in the final moments of the game. Ullmark was not about to let Tkachuk get away with his agitation, and he appeared willing to engage the Florida star in a fight.

After Tkachuk put his hands on Ullmark, the goalie took off his mask and tried to go after his rival. Officials prevented such a battle from taking place, and both men were given gross misconduct penalties and tossed from the game. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman replaced Ullmark with 3:11 remaining in the 3rd period and closed out the game.

Linus Ullmark has started all 4 games in the series, and he registered 41 saves on 43 shots in the Game 4 Boston triumph.

Tkachuk scored a second-period goal for the Panthers, allowing them to cut into a 2-0 lead.

Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall scored 2 goals each for the Bruins. Tyler Bertuzzi and Brad Marchand also scored for the victors.