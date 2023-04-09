The Boston Bruins have had one of the greatest regular seasons in NHL history in 2022-23, and they tied the ultimate non-playoff record after picking up an incredible 62nd win on Saturday night.

By defeating the New Jersey Devils 2-1, the Bruins tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings’ and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning’s single-season record with 62 victories, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The Bruins have won five games in a row and have a great chance to break the NHL record with three games left in the regular season.

“I think it’s an incredible accomplishment,” forward Taylor Hall said as the franchise sits on the precipice of the NHL wins record. “And it’s OK to say that.”

The Bruins have won 12 of 13, and have already locked up the President’s Trophy and earned home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But with one more win, they could become the first team in NHL history to reach 63 wins. It’s seems impossible that they won’t break the record, especially with three non-playoff teams on the schedule in the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens.

“Anytime you’re talking about putting your team’s name – and putting our ‘Spoked B’ – in the history books of the most wins ever in a regular season, it’s special,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s win. “Our regular season has been great, but we need to win our last game of the season. And that’s what we’re building towards.”

After losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round last year, the Bruins fired coach Bruce Cassidy, brought in Jim Montgomery and signed Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract before the season began.

The Bruins last won the Stanley Cup in 2011, but lost in the final in 2013 and 2019; they lost a heartbreaking Game 7 at home to the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

It’s probably safe to say that this is the best team Boston has ever had in the franchise’s 99 year history in the National Hockey League, and anything less than a Cup would be a massive disappointment.

But first, three games left to become the NHL’s best regular season team.