Milan Lucic, who is in hot water over a domestic violence allegation, is currently out on bail after a court appearance Tuesday.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has reportedly been released on bail amid a charge of assault and battery of his wife, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Lucic was said to be intoxicated when police arrived at his North End apartment last Saturday following a report from his wife, Britanny, that the veteran NHLer pulled her hair.

On Tuesday, Milan Lucic appeared in court and was released on the grounds of personal recognizance bail. The bail also came with conditions, per NBC Boston.

“Assistant District Attorney Marc Tohme read the facts of the case from the police report and said he was only seeking personal recognizance bail based on Lucic's record, along with bail conditions including a no abuse order and that Lucic refrain from drinking alcohol for the duration of the case.”

Milan Lucic facing legal troubles amid domestic violence allegation

Lucic has barely seen action in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. He was on pace to return to the ice after a lengthy stint on the Long Term Injured Reserve due to a lower-body injury but is now on indefinite leave. It's hard to tell when exactly Lucic can return to playing in the league, but that's not his priority at the moment, as his focus right now is on legal matters.

The 35-year-old Milan Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year, $1.5 million contract he signed with the team back in July. Prior to his reunion with the Bruins, Lucic played four seasons with the Calgary Flames and three with the Edmonton Oilers.