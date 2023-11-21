Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has reportedly been released on bail amid a charge of assault and battery of his wife, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Lucic was said to be intoxicated when police arrived at his North End apartment last Saturday following a report from his wife, Britanny, that the veteran NHLer pulled her hair.

On Tuesday, Milan Lucic appeared in court and was released on the grounds of personal recognizance bail. The bail also came with conditions, per NBC Boston.

“Assistant District Attorney Marc Tohme read the facts of the case from the police report and said he was only seeking personal recognizance bail based on Lucic's record, along with bail conditions including a no abuse order and that Lucic refrain from drinking alcohol for the duration of the case.”

Milan Lucic facing legal troubles amid domestic violence allegation

Bruins, Milan Lucic, MIlan Lucic contract, Bruins free agency, Bruins training camp

RECOMMENDED
Artemi Panarin, William Nylander, Devon Toews, Jake Guentzel, Matt Duchene and Jaden Schwartz all in image, text: Week 7 NHL Power Rankings, NHL logo, hockey rink in background
NHL Power Rankings, Week 7: Golden Knights usurped ahead of Thanksgiving

Colin Gallant ·

Bruins Lightning, Bruins Lightning prediction, Bruins Lightning pick, Bruins Lightning odds, Bruins Lightning how to watch
Bruins - Lightning prediction, odds, pick, how to watch

Bryan Logan ·

Linus Ullmark paid tribute to Bruins Hall of Fame goalie Gerry Cheevers
Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark pays tribute to legendary netminder

Steve Silverman ·

Lucic has barely seen action in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. He was on pace to return to the ice after a lengthy stint on the Long Term Injured Reserve due to a lower-body injury but is now on indefinite leave. It's hard to tell when exactly Lucic can return to playing in the league, but that's not his priority at the moment, as his focus right now is on legal matters.

The 35-year-old Milan Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year, $1.5 million contract he signed with the team back in July. Prior to his reunion with the Bruins, Lucic played four seasons with the Calgary Flames and three with the Edmonton Oilers.