The Boston Bruins have been waiting patiently for team captain Patrice Bergeron to make his decision on whether he is going to return to the team in 2023-24 or retire.

Many expect Bergeron to hang up his skates and announce that his 19-year career is over. Since the Bruins played their last game April 30 in a 7th game loss to the Florida Panthers, Bergeron has not announced his decision nor given many hints about what he will do.

Since that time, the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, the NHL held its annual draft and free agency has opened. The Bruins are seemingly going forward without knowing what Bergeron or fellow veteran David Krejci will do.

The waiting and the patience shown by the Bruins while Bergeron makes his decision is starting to annoy several observers. Most prominent among them is Boston Globe columnist Kevin Paul Dupont, who has followed the Bruins and Boston sports since the 1970s.

Dupont offered this pointed commentary Thursday. “But this can’t drag on forever. Decision 2023 needs a denouement. No other player in sports has gotten away with holding his team’s plans and future hostage two straight offseasons with zero blowback, not even Tom Brady.”

While Dupont and Bruins fans want to know Bergeron's intentions, it's clear that the columnist has nothing but respect and admiration for the 6-time Selke Trophy winner.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney explained the official Bruins' position in an email to Dupont. “First and foremost, the Bruins fully support Patrice’s timeline in making his decision,” wrote Sweeney. “Patrice has earned his own timeline to make an important decision.”

But it's clear that curious minds want to know Patrice Bergeron's decision.