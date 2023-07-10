The Boston Bruins had a storybook campaign in 2022-23, breaking the single-season NHL record for most wins and cementing themselves as one of the greatest regular season teams of all time. But that ended in heartbreak; not only did they blow a 3-1 lead to the Florida Panthers in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Stanley Cup window was immediately narrowed after Carter Verhaeghe scored in Game 7 overtime in front of a stunned crowd at TD Garden.

The Bruins acquired Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway at the NHL Trade Deadline, and lost both players for nothing in free agency on July 1. The same happened with Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs instead of re-signing in Boston. Team legends Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are very likely to retire. And the 2023-24 Boston Bruins figure to be a much different team than the absolute powerhouse they were last season.

Not only will they come nowhere close to the 65-win, 135-point masterclass they achieved in 2022-23, they will be hard-pressed to make the playoffs unless they make a few key upgrades to their roster. Any of the below four forwards would go a long way in keeping them at the top of the Atlantic Division next season.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

If the Bruins do end up losing Bergeron and Krejci to retirement, they will be extremely thin down the middle next season, with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle both incapable of handling 1C duties. Enter Mark Scheifele, who is still an elite center and in the final year of his contract at a $6.125 million cap hit with the Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele is an excellent offensive player, and has anchored the first-line in Winnipeg for years. He would be a great fit to fill the void left by Bergeron/Krejci, and he will be motivated to play his best next season as he approaches unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024. The Bruins will certainly be pursuing a top-line center for next season, and the Scheifele sweepstakes will be intriguing to watch as his relationship with the Jets seems to be coming to an end.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Whether or not the Bruins can swing a trade for Scheifele, another player that could interest them is Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov. It was already rumored that Kuznetsov has requested a trade out of the nation's capital, and it seems, like Scheifele, his time with his current club is nearing an end.

Although he's expensive, he is an excellent 2C, and would immediately improve the Bruins greatly down the middle. He could also potentially play with David Pastrnak, as he is an excellent playmaker, which would benefit both skaters. He isn't the overall package that Patrice Bergeron is, that's for certain, but the veteran still has a lot to give. He also has a Stanley Cup under his belt with the Caps in 2018, and would add a much-needed element down the middle in Massachusetts next season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers

The Boston Bruins have already been linked to the Edmonton Oilers in trade discussions this summer, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been mentioned multiple times, per Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now.

“When asked about potential external replacements at center the Boston Bruins could target if Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retire, an NHL source told Boston Hockey Now that the Oilers ‘might move' 30-year-old center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and that they're looking for a defenseman in the return.”

Nugent-Hopkins just had the best season of his career, posting a phenomenal 104 points on a bargain $5.125 million cap hit. The Oilers could use some defensive help and have a tight salary cap, and could dangle a defenseman like Brandon Carlo or Matt Grzelcyk. That's especially true with Kevin Shattenkirk signing in Boston. Nugent-Hopkins wouldn't come cheap, but he's a phenomenal player and would immediately become one of the best players on the Bruins.

Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild

Ryan Hartman is coming off a down year in Minnesota; he posted just 15 goals and 22 assists over 59 games, which has likely lost him the 1C job and the privilege of playing alongside superstar Kirill Kaprizov. Although a player like Joel Eriksson Ek or Frederick Gaudreau would be preferred for the Bruins, Hartman brings the hard-nosed game that is coveted in Boston, and he could slot in nicely as the team's second or third-line center next season.

The Wild also need help on their blue line, with Matt Dumba not likely re-signing in the State of Hockey and John Klingberg already gone to the Toronto Maple Leafs. If GM Don Sweeney decides to move a defenseman, like Carlo or Grzelcyk, the young center could be an important piece in Boston next season, with huge potential for a bounce-back campaign.

The Boston Bruins will undoubtedly look a ton different next year, and they will sorely need to add some offensive depth if Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci do end up retiring. If that isn't the case, the team will likely try to run it back with the roster as it is constructed today.