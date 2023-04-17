On a day synonymous with the mantra Boston Strong, Red Sox manager Alex Cora showed his support for the local hockey team and NHL juggernaut, the Bruins, with the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin.

Cora attended the Sox’ pregame press conference while wearing a Bruins T-shirt, via Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. The B’s host the Florida Panthers Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET for Game 1. They were 65-12-5 during their record-breaking regular season that saw them earn the most wins and points in NHL history.

Alex Cora wearing a Bruins shirt pic.twitter.com/ch3zTeC4jH — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 17, 2023

All of that will be brushed to the side for now, though. Winning the Cup would validate that greatness and be the only way to ensure history remembers this team among the all-time greats. While the Bruins begin their quest for immortality, Monday is also a significant day for the Red Sox. They are hosting the Los Angeles Angels for their annual Boston Marathon game.

This marks the 10th-year anniversary of the tragic Boston Bombings, in which three people were killed and almost 300 others wounded in a terrorist attack. Obviously, no amount of sports pride or camaraderie can erase that unspeakable pain and horror that was unleashed upon the city and country.

But any act of support is likely appreciated among locals since any sporting event that transpires on April 17 transcends the action on the ice or baseball diamond. The message of unity and strength rings so powerfully on this day, with athletes and coaches playing for something far bigger than themselves or wins and losses.

Cora’s act of loyalty to the Bruins surely underlies that.