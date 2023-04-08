Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Boston Bruins are just one win away from matching the all-time wins record of 62 victories in a single season and they will get some help in their pursuit Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. The NHL’s best team welcomes back Taylor Hall, who hasn’t played since February 25th due to a lower-body injury. Jim Montgomery confirmed the news earlier this morning. Via NHL.com:

“Tonight’s the night for Taylor Hall,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “We’re excited to have him back.”

Hall is certainly a solid contributor to the Bruins. In 58 games in 2022-23, he’s scored 16 goals and tallied 20 assists for a total of 36 points. The 31-year-old spoke out on his excitement to finally play again:

“There’s a chance at tying history (62 NHL wins) with the team and being out for so long, it’s exciting to come back on a night, playing a really good hockey team, a fast team,” Hall said. “The pace of play is going to be what you’re seeing in the playoffs. I’m excited to get back and really kind of get thrown into the fire a little bit. I feel like I’m ready.”

The Devils are a solid group and could be a tough out in the East. But, Boston is clearly the most superior club around. With four games left in the regular season, they have every chance to surpass 62 wins and put themselves above the rest in terms of NHL history.

But, the ultimate goal is winning a Stanley Cup. Taylor Hall’s experience and talent can certainly give the Bruins a boost in chasing their title aspirations.