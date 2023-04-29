The Boston Bruins are on the brink of elimination after their Game 6 loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And there could be major changes ahead of Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

One of the biggest roster decisions head coach Jim Montgomery faces is goaltender Linus Ullmark. Ullmark is far and away the favorite for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender.

However, Ullmark has not been on top of his game this series. His turnover in overtime of Game 5 cost the Bruins the win. And he allowed 6 goals on Friday night in Game 6.

Despite any questions over whether he should start Game 7, Ullmark has at least one supporter in the Bruins locker room. Boston forward Jake DeBrusk voiced his support for his goaltender after the game.

“We have the utmost confidence in him,” DeBrusk said of Ullmark after the Game 6 loss. “He’s been the reason why we’ve had so much successes this year. It’s not even a question.”

Montgomery did consider a goaltending change during the game Friday, but stuck by Ullmark. However, he did not commit to starting for Ullmark during his postgame press conference.

DeBrusk himself found the back of the net while Boston was shorthanded, giving them the lead. Florida responded to that goal with three of their own, closing out a 7-5 victory.

The Bruins will have home-ice advantage on Sunday for Game 7. Boston lost just seven games at home in the regular season. Only time will tell if home ice advantage saves them from the embarrassment of being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.