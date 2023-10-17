On Tuesday, October 17th, we have a great slate of playoff baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 5-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, October 17th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Bryce Harper 1+ RBI's

Bryce Harper 2+ Total Bases

Corbin Carroll 1+ Hits

Merrill Kelly 4+ Strikeouts

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +585

Bryce Harper is one of the most dangerous hitters in Major League Baseball. He is a threat to hit a home run every time he steps to the plate, and he is also a very good RBI man. In just seven postseason games this year Harper has four home runs with seven RBIs in just 22 plate appearances.

Harper will be facing Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks who has trouble keeping the ball in the ballpark so far this season. He has given up 20 home runs on the season with 11 of them coming against left-handed hitters to go along with 37 RBIs. Harper has been on a mission this postseason and if Kelly slips up even the slightest he will make him pay and then some.

The Phillies' lineup is going to be tough for Kelly to handle tonight. The Phillies have a number of dangerous hitters in their lineup, including Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner. This should put a lot of pressure on Kelly, and it could lead to Harper getting some good opportunities to drive in runs.

Bryce Harper 2+ Total Bases

Bryce Harper has been on fire lately, hitting .409 with four home runs and seven RBIs in the postseason so far. He also hit a three-run homer in a recent game against the New York Mets. This kind of performance is a good indicator that Harper is seeing the ball well and is likely to make solid contact tonight.

Merrill Kelly, the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for tonight's game, is a right-handed pitcher who relies heavily on his fastball and curveball. Harper is a left-handed batter who has historically performed better against right-handed pitchers. This matchup favors Harper, as he is likely to be able to make solid contact against Kelly's fastball. As long as Harper retains his postseason form he can soar over this prop total.

Corbin Carroll 1+ Hits

Corbin Carroll is one of the most exciting young players in Major League Baseball. He is a five-tool player with a lot of speed and power. Carroll is also a very good hitter, and he has been hitting well since his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carroll has had an impressive rookie season, hitting 25 home runs, 30 doubles, and 10 triples. He has also been a consistent hitter throughout the postseason, with a .412 batting average and a .714 slugging percentage to go along with two home runs and four RBIs. Aaron Nola, the Phillies' starting pitcher for tonight's game, is a right-handed pitcher who relies heavily on his fastball and curveball. Carroll is a left-handed batter who has historically performed better against right-handed pitchers batting .286 and a slugging percentage of .552 to go along with 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases. This matchup favors Carroll, as he is likely to be able to make solid contact against Nola's fastball to get at least one hit in tonight's playoff matchup.

Merrill Kelly 4+ Strikeouts

Merrill Kelly is a good strikeout pitcher. He has averaged over 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in his career, and he has had at least four strikeouts in 10 of his last 13 starts. Kelly has been pitching extremely well recently, allowing just four total runs over his last four starts, spanning 25 innings and including a postseason start in Dodger Stadium

Tonight, Kelly will be facing the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have struggled against right-handed pitchers this season, with a team batting average of just .238 and they are also a team that strikes out a lot. The Phillies were 23rd in strikeouts per game during the regular season averaging 9.14 strikeouts per game.

Kelly has three starts against the Phillies in his career, with a 1-1 record and an ERA of 2.75. In his one start at Citizens Bank Park, Kelly was dominant, going 7.2 innings and allowing just three hits and no runs. This kind of success against the Phillies is a good indicator that Kelly is capable of pitching well against them again tonight and go over this prop total.