We're set to continue our betting coverage of UFC 310 as the Main Card action begins to heat up. This next bout takes place in the Featherweight (145) Division and features No. 13 Bryce Mitchell of Arkansas taking on Kron Gracie of the legendary Gracie family. Check out our UFC odds series for our Mitchell-Gracie prediction and pick.

Bryce Mitchell (16-2) comes into this bout with a 7-2 UFC record since 2018. After starting his UFC tenure with a 6-0 run, he's gone 1-2 over his last three fights with losses to Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett. Now, he'll try and return to prominence against a formidable rising opponent. Mitchell stands 5'10” with a 70-inch reach.

Kron Gracie (5-2) will be making his fourth UFC appearance behind a 1-2 record since 2019. After winning his debut fight with a Performance of the Night submission over Alex Caceres, he's dropped consecutive bouts to Cub Swanson and Charles Jourdain. He'll look for the massive upset here against Mitchell. Gracie stands 5'9″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Bryce Mitchell-Kron Gracie Odds

Bryce Mitchell: -800

Kron Gracie: +550

Over 2.5 rounds: -250

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

Why Bryce Mitchell Will Win

Bryce Mitchell is coming into this fight with a great deal to prove following his two most recent losses. While the loss to Topuria aged well and Mitchell rebounded with a big win over Dan Ige, his last knockout loss to Josh Emmett was a scary one and he'll ultimately have to prove himself once again against a hungry opponent. Still, this matchup is very much in Mitchell's favor with his ability to stand and strike while keeping his world-class grappling in the back pocket and ready to use.

Mitchell also looks to be in tremendous shape heading into this fight and we should see the best version of him in quite some time. He's taken almost a year to recover and learn from his last loss, so we're not surprised to see him as such a heavy betting favorite here. While his jiu jitsu is top of the line, he won't want to mix things up against a legend like Gracie. Instead, look for Mitchell to put the hands on his opponent early and often in this one.

Why Kron Gracie Will Win

It's honestly a tad surprising to see Kron Gracie in this Main Card slot given how his last two fights went against formidable competition. While he was able to force the grappling exchanges against Alex Caceres and find the submission, his following opponents were aware of the game plan and adjusted accordingly, allowing Gracie to pull guard and stand the fight up to force him to strike. Against Bryce Mitchell, anything can happen and we wouldn't be surprised if these two end up on the ground and scrambling for position.

While striking may not be his strong suit, Gracie is still one of the best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitors of all-time and he stands a serious chance to win the fight whenever he's on the ground. It'll be interesting to see if Gracie chooses to stand and strike with Mitchell, or if he commits to the takedown opportunities and tries to bring this one down. Either way, we should be in for an interesting showing from Gracie.

Final Bryce Mitchell-Kron Gracie Prediction & Pick

This fight is very clearly tilted in Bryce Mitchell's favor due to his well-rounded game and aggression when it comes to the striking. While Kron Gracie certainly isn't a seasoned striker, he's one of the best submission artists on the planet and will be waiting for Mitchell to make a mistake and engage him on the ground.

However, Bryce Mitchell looks to be in top shape ahead of this bout and I suspect we'll see a new and improved version of him ahead of this one. While Gracie will be a threat on the ground, Mitchell is a capable grappler himself and should be smart enough to avoid Gracie's traps. He's also far more aggressive when it comes to the striking and while Mitchell isn't most known for his knockout power, he certainly has the ability to string combinations together and land on his opponent.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Bryce Mitchell to win this fight as the heavy favorite. We'll also take a short chance on him to finish this bout inside of the distance with a knockout.

Final Bryce Mitchell-Kron Gracie Prediction & Pick: Bryce Mitchell (-800); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+190)