ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura kicks off the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Lukasz Brzeski. Nzechukwu got back into the win column in a big way his last time out when he got the first-round knockout at UFC 308 meanwhile, Brzeski is fighting for his career after dropping three out of his last four fights as he comes into this do-or-die matchup at UFC 310. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nzechukwu-Brzeski prediction and pick.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5) recently hit a rough patch losing two in a row to Dustin Jacoby and Ovince St. Preux but has recently got back on track with a brutal first-round knockout of Chris Barnett at UFC 308. The “African Savage” will be looking to extend his winning streak to two in a row when he takes on Lukasz Brzeski this weekend at UFC 310.

Lukasz Brzeski (9-5-1) finally got his first win two fights ago when he defeated Valter Walker via unanimous decision only to get knocked out in his next fight against Mick Parkin back in July at UFC 304. Now, “The Bull” will be looking to right the ship and save his UFC career when he steps inside the Octagon to take on Kennedy Nzechukwu at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Kennedy Nzechukwu-Lukasz Brzeski Odds

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -550

Lukasz Brzeski: +410

Over 1.5 rounds: -166

Under 1.5 rounds: +130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Kennedy Nzechukwu Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Chris Barnett – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Kennedy Nzechukwu is poised to dominate Lukasz Brzeski at UFC 310, showcasing his superior striking and recent momentum. The Nigerian powerhouse enters this bout with a decisive first-round TKO victory over Chris Barnett at UFC Abu Dhabi in October, demonstrating his explosive power and improved timing. Nzechukwu's impressive stats, including 5.34 significant strikes landed per minute with a 47% accuracy, coupled with his 83-inch reach advantage, give him a significant edge in the striking department. Moreover, his takedown defense of 80% suggests he can keep the fight standing, where he excels.

Whereas Brzeski has struggled in the UFC, losing four of his last five bouts, including a knockout loss to Mick Parkin in his last appearance. The Polish heavyweight's UFC record of 1-4 indicates he's yet to adapt to the higher level of competition. Nzechukwu's recent heavyweight debut showcased his ability to carry his power and speed to the division, making him a formidable opponent for Brzeski. With Nzechukwu's superior striking metrics, knockout power, and the momentum from his recent victory, he's likely to overwhelm Brzeski and secure another stoppage win, potentially ending the fight early and cementing his place in the heavyweight division.

Why Lukasz Brzeski Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mick Parkin – KO/TKO R1

Last 5 :1-4

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Despite being the underdog, Lukasz Brzeski has the potential to pull off an upset against Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 310. The Polish heavyweight's striking accuracy of 50% surpasses Nzechukwu's 47%, indicating a more precise striking game that could prove crucial in a stand-up battle. Brzeski's ability to absorb fewer significant strikes per minute (3.51 compared to Nzechukwu's 4.83) suggests a better defensive skillset, which could frustrate his opponent and create openings for counterattacks2. Additionally, Brzeski's experience fighting at heavyweight gives him a natural size advantage, where Brzeski has been fighting at heavyweight his whole career, which could translate to more power in his strikes and an edge in clinch situations.

Furthermore, Nzechukwu's short-notice acceptance of this fight could work in Brzeski's favor. With only three weeks to prepare, Nzechukwu may not be in optimal condition, especially considering he fought just six weeks prior. This quick turnaround could lead to fatigue as the fight progresses, allowing Brzeski to capitalize in the later rounds. Brzeski's hunger for a win, given his recent UFC struggles, could fuel a more determined and focused performance4. Suppose he can weather Nzechukwu's early storm and implement a strategic game plan that exploits his opponent's potential cardio issues. In that case, Brzeski has a legitimate chance to secure a much-needed victory and revitalize his UFC career.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick

These two heavyweights are expected to lay it all on the line when they kick things off for the last PPV event of 2024. While Kennedy has lost his step in his last two fights at light heavyweight, his move up to the heavyweight division really looks like it could be career-changing, and as long as he doesn't pull a stunt like he did against Ovince Saint Preux he should have no trouble going in there and putting Lukasz Brzeski's lights out under 1.5 rounds making a statement to those in the UFC's heavyweight division.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Lukasz Brzeski Prediction & Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu by KO/TKO (-150), Under 1.5 Rounds (+130)