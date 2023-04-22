Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young initially had plans to take his talents to USC.

Young, who first made a name for himself during his two-year run at Mater Dei High School, committed to USC in July 2018. He decided to take an official visit to Alabama in Sept. 2019, and just days later, he opted to flip his commitment from the Trojans to the Crimson Tide.

Young enrolled at Alabama in Jan. 2020, and as the old saying goes, the rest is history. The versatile quarterback went on to enjoy a potent three-season run at Alabama where he threw 80 touchdown passes.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Young took some time to reflect on his call to join Alabama over USC. He noted that Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s sheer honesty and transparency helped to convince him to choose the Crimson Tide over the Trojans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Really it was just Coach Saban being able to lay out the opportunity that I had at Alabama, him just being able to communicate all that he brings, that the university brings,” Young said. “… One thing that really stood out about him during recruiting was that he was honest.

“A lot of times in recruiting, it’s a race of telling people what they want to hear, and how well you can paint this picture and sell this dream, but Coach Saban was extremely honest with everything. He told me that there’s nothing that was promised … he was going to give people opportunity to work and to be their best, and he was going to play the best people on the field and on the team.”

Young currently has his sights set on the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. He is deemed to be the favorite to be selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.