Everyone in the golfing world knows that Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most talented golfers on the planet. DeChambeau is also a two-time U.S. Open champion. But not everyone knows that he is also at the forefront of the YouTube Golf movement. His channel on YouTube has over 1.4 million subscribers, where he has multiple series' of videos.

One of those series' is called “Break 50.” In one of his most recent videos in the series, DeChambeau plays alongside former President Donald Trump.

Trump's participation, with him being arguably the most polarizing figure in America today, prompted many fans to lash out at the pro golfer. As it turns out, the 56-minute video, which has garnered over 11 million views thus far, was less about building content or followers and more about a great cause.

During this week's LIV Golf Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club, DeChambeau addressed the ire of fans exclusively with Golf.com.

“It’s sad some people feel that way. First of all, that video was great golf content, and secondly, it raised a quarter of a million dollars for a veteran’s charity [the Wounded Warrior Project]. That was the main focus of the video,” DeChambeau said.

“Of course, Trump is a figure and a character, and we need some of those [colorful] moments.”

The Wounded Warrior Project offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans who incurred a physical or mental injury or illness, to their military service on or after September 11, 2001. Regardless of political affiliation, no American has a leg to stand on when raising money for such a charity.

YouTube Golf explodes in popularity with Bryson Dechambeau's help

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of golf exploded. Part of that likely is due to the fact that it was the perfect outdoor sport during a time of social distancing. That prompted the launch of the Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

DeChambeau recognized a growing trend of golf fans going digital. That coincided with golf's television ratings plummeting; hence the launch of his channel.

“I always knew there was an audience for it. Look at Dude Perfect and the success they have had,” the LIV golfer said. “I just slapped myself on the head and said that’s what I need to do. That’s what the kids are watching these days, and that’s how you interact with them. The first one I ever did got 800,000 views, and it’s just grown from there.”

His influence, alongside some others in the business, have helped provide some legitimacy to YouTube Golf. So much so in fact that George and Wesley Bryan, who run the Bryan Bros. YouTube channel, have gained entry into numerous PGA Tour events.

This is not going away, so embrace it.