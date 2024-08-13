Using feedback from its soft launch in three countries, BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant is finally available in 170 countries around the globe. Available in 11 languages across Asia, Europe, and North America, launch campaigns on social media are underway, with players getting various rewards on X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Com2Us released BTS Cooking On last week Wednesday, a cooking simulation game developed by Grampus. Grampus has a pedigree when it comes to games in this genre, having released successful titles like Cooking Adventure and My Little Chef. Now, they've taken on the daunting journey of creating a similar game but for the very popular BTS characters TinyTAN.

Com2Us endeavors to make BTS Cooking On the best cooking simulation game that people of all ages could enjoy. In this game, players go around the world with TinyTAN and establish a restaurant that serves local cuisine. Using simple touches as the baseline of the game's controls, players will have to fulfill increasingly diversified and difficult customer requests, testing focus and dexterity.

Players can upgrade their ingredients and cooking utensils as the game progresses, allowing players to create more colorful and delectable dishes, as well as compete in contests and enjoy more challenging stages that in turn provide more rewards.

In spite of the already positive reviews the game for its gameplay that the game has garnered both post-launch and during the game's soft-launch back in July, it's undeniable that the game's biggest draw is TinyTAN. Fans can come across a variety of collecting aspects, including storytelling that incorporates TinyTAN like photo cards and stages that players can customize themselves.

Of course, BTS' music can also be enjoyed as part of the game, through renditions of their songs as background music and little chimes and fanfare that BTS fans around the world will easily recognize.

Com2Us offers a Samsung S24 Ultra as the ultimate prize in BTS Cooking On Launch Campaign

Com2Us is currently running simultaneous promotions to help market the game, with fans being able to score various prizes that range from in-game cosmetics and items to real-life rewards like keychains. Most of these promotions can be found on the BTS Cooking On X profile.

However, Com2Us will also be awarding a grand prize of a Samsung S24 Ultra for the game's TikTok Launch Campaign. From August 8 to August 25, players can use the TinyTAN AR Filter on TikTok, make bibimbap with TinyTAN, and share an image with the event's hashtags #BTScookingon #tastetheworld #TinyTAN.

A raffle among AR filter event participants will be held to win a Samsung S24 Ultra, BTS Cooking On merchandise, or Google gift cards.

The game is currently available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.