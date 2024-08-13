The Chicago White Sox have been historically bad in 2024. Their putridity has reached the point of spectacle, as fans are eagerly watching just how low the depths the White Sox could sink towards. But on Monday night, they achieved a miracle, winning a ballgame, and against the powerhouse New York Yankees no less, and in dominant fashion, 12-2.

The White Sox have won just five games since the calendar flipped to July, and for them to claim a resounding win over the Yankees is a feat that has fans of the team celebrating out on the streets. Mostly stripped of reasons to be happy, White Sox fans took to X to congratulate interim manager Grady Sizemore for tallying the first win of his managerial career.

“Grady Sizemore is the best manager in baseball,” added Jon Becker of Fangraphs.

Grady Sizemore may be the manager of the White Sox for just three games, but fans are noticing a stark difference in the energy surrounding the worst team in baseball. Sizemore appears to have rejuvenated the team completely — even matching recently fired manager Pedro Grifol for wins in August 2024 in four fewer games.

“The White Sox actually looked alive during the series with the Cubs and just beat the best team in the league by 10 runs. I’m just going to say I’m thankful for Grady Sizemore,” wrote Chrystal O'Keefe of SB Nation's South Side Sox.

“Grady already has a better record as manager than Pedro for the month of August…” X user @steventx24 pointed out.

Grady Sizemore is one of the textbook cases of baseball players who weren't able to reach their potential due to injury woes. Perhaps his true calling from the get-go was to become a shot-caller from the bench, and the early returns in his managerial stint for the White Sox bode well for his future as a team's head decision-maker from the dugout.

Yankees get clowned for losing to the 29-110 White Sox

The vibes may be getting better in the White Sox clubhouse with Grady Sizemore at the helm, but the fact of the matter is that they are the unquestioned worst team in baseball whose offense ranks worst in the MLB. The Yankees, on Monday night, started one of their best pitchers, Luis Gil, against the team with most inept offense in all of baseball, while Chicago trotted out Ky Bush, an inexperienced starter who entered the night with a 6.75 ERA.

Of course, as the baseball gods would have it, the White Sox tagged Gil for four runs in just four innings, and then they crushed Enyel De Los Santos, scoring seven earned runs off the Yankees' trade deadline acquisition.

The baseball world then united on X to make fun of the Yankees' terrible showing against the hapless White Sox.

“How the Yankees lose to the pitiful white sox?” asked X user @R3ALBLACKMAMBA.

“Losing to the freaking 2024 White Sox is embarrassing how ever it's expected because the Yankees can't ever seem to beat bad teams especially when the damn AL East race is close smfh,” @HMJA206 vented his frustrations.

“The Yankees losing that f**king badly to the White sox of all teams is genuinely laughable and proves they’re not winning s**t,” @JaydenLr_ added.

This pitiful loss drops the Yankees to 70-50 on the season, losing ground to the Baltimore Orioles in the battle for AL East supremacy.