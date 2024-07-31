The Madden 25 Franchise & Presentation Deep Dive gave out new Team Builder details. Like College Football 25, you'll be able to create your own professional team and watch them make history. However, unlike College, Madden 25's builder mode has a few noticeable differences. Regardless, you'll be able to build your own team from scratch. So without further ado, let's check out everything new in Madden 25 Team Builder.

Everything You Need to Know About Madden 25's Team Builder Mode

Madden 25 includes a Team Builder mode that lets you create your own professional Football Team. Just like Team Builder for College Football 25, you'll be able to:

Create + upload your logo (or use a pre-made one) Cannot be copyrighted, offensive, or reveal information about anyone

Personalize your own team uniforms (Home, Away, Alternate) This includes helmets, uniforms, brand apparel, and more

Create and customize your stadium

Build your roster (customize every single player on your team

Import up to 32 teams to a Franchise (more than the 16 you can import in CFB 25.)

Generally, you can expect Team Builder mode to operate similarly to its CFB 25 counterpart. However, there's one thing you need to know, especially when it comes to the system you're playing on.

Who can use Team Builder in Madden 25?

Madden 25's Team Builder Mode is only available to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players. Furthermore, you must need an EA account and internet connection before creating your team. Unfortunately, PS4 and Xbox One players WILL NOT be able to use the new Team Builder feature in Madden 25.

Team Builder isn't the only thing that separates the new and old gen counterparts of Madden games. New gen players also get to experience FieldSENSE gameplay, which also isn't available on current gen. Generally, FieldSENSE improves player movement to create smoother animations. This new technology paves the way for more accurate-looking football games in order to deliver a more immersive experience.

But while some on older systems are fine without FieldSENSE, the lack of Team Builder just might incentivize some to pick up a next-gen console.

Overall, that includes all the major details you need to know about Team Builder in Madden 25. Although it shares many similarities to Team Builder in College Football 25, there were a few differences mentioned here. Nevertheless, we look forward to building our own Team and watching them make NFL history.

In other news, check out the Madden 25 Franchise Deep Dive to see everything new in Madden's biggest mode. Between new gameplay and presentation improvements, there's a few changes here that seem pretty exciting. Additionally, Madden 25 Rating Reveal week is underway, showing off the highest rated players in the game. Today, it was announced that 49ers' OT Trent Williams joined the 99 Club alongside Teammate Christian McCaffrey.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.