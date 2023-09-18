Jungkook recently spoke about going solo from iconic K-pop band BTS. As it turns out, he misses his bandmates.

During an appearance on 103.5 KISS FM, Jungkook spoke about his solo project. “As I worked on my solo project, I got to really miss all the moments we [BTS] shared together, rather than feeling empty,” he said.

He then recalled going to see fellow BTS member Suga in concert. “When I went to Suga's concert and when I performed solo on stage, I just thought that I want to be on-stage with all [of] our members. Or I want to hang with them in the waiting room.”

“I really miss those ordinary moments, I hope that day comes back very soon,” the BTS member concluded.

Since 2013, BTS has been on top of the K-pop world. Over the past decade, the band has released five Korean-language studio albums, four Japanese-language studio albums, and embarked on five world tours. The band is currently on a bit of a hiatus as mandatory enlistment in South Korea's military arise.

However, BTS fans have had releases to satisfy their appetites. The band has released a number of concert films, including their most recent, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, earlier this year. It was released in February earlier this year and grossed nearly $30 million during its theatrical run.

Jungkook has released a handful of solo singles outside of his BTS work. His first real solo single, “Seven,” was released on July 14. The track debuted at #1 on the US charts.