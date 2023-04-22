The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and it’s still a toss-up which quarterbacks will go where. While Bryce Young is rumored to go first overall, the odds for second overall have shifted in a big way.
CJ Stroud was at +170 on Sunday, while Will Levis sat at +1000. After an article came out questioning Stroud’s cognitive abilities, FanDuel’s odds are completely different. Levis is now the frontrunner for the No. 2 pick at +125, while the Ohio State star is way back at +400.
This is certainly interesting but in all honesty, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The Stroud criticism doesn’t feel warranted. Sure, he scored in the 18th percentile in a recent cognitive test, while the likes of Young, Levis, and Anthony Richardson were far above him.
An NFL executive had this to say:
“Stroud scored 18,” an executive said. “That is like red alert, red alert, you can’t take a guy like that. That is why I have Stroud as a bust. That in conjunction with the fact, name one Ohio State quarterback that’s ever done it in the league.”
Whether it holds true or not, the sportsbooks clearly believe Stroud may fall in the NFL Draft. Regardless, you simply can’t ignore his skillset and college resume, putting up video game numbers across the last two seasons in Columbus.
As for Levis, he’s definitely more physically gifted but the QB is quite raw and could use some polishing at the next level. We’ll see how things play out on Thursday in the first round.