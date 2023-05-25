The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jason Licht has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Buccaneers have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Buccaneers’ performance during the 2022 NFL season can be described as a rollercoaster ride. They had ups and downs that ultimately led to a divisional title but fell short in the playoffs. After a strong start, triumphing in their first four games, they encountered a setback, enduring four consecutive losses. Their final regular-season record of 8-9 proved sufficient to secure the NFC South division crown, yet their postseason journey came to an end with a defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

While the Buccaneers possess a wealth of talent, their key to becoming true contenders lies in consistency. To solidify their position as a force to be reckoned with in 2023, improvements are essential on both the defensive front and the effectiveness of their running game. By addressing these areas, the Buccaneers have the potential to emerge as a formidable team, capable of posing a significant threat to their opponents.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Buccaneers can trade for.

Davante Adams, widely recognized as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, would serve as an extraordinary asset to the Buccaneers’ passing game. With his exceptional skill set and remarkable consistency, Adams would provide an immediate upgrade to the team’s aerial attack. Standing at 6’1 and possessing a powerful build, he excels in creating separation from defenders, utilizing his agility, precise route-running, and deceptive speed. Once the ball is in his hands, Adams displays remarkable elusiveness and the ability to break tackles, resulting in substantial yards after the catch.

By acquiring Adams, the Buccaneers would present new quarterback Baker Mayfield with a reliable, go-to target in critical situations. Adams’ reliable hands, coupled with his exceptional catch radius and body control, make him a quarterback’s dream. His presence on the field would demand constant attention from opposing defenses, forcing them to allocate additional resources to contain him. This would inevitably open up opportunities for other talented receivers, such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to exploit single coverage and find more space to operate.

Cameron Jordan, a dominant force on the defensive line, would provide the Buccaneers with a much-needed boost to their pass rush. With a distinguished career that includes an impressive 115.5 sacks, Jordan has solidified his status as one of the premier pass rushers in the league. Despite his extensive experience, the veteran defensive end continues to perform at an elite level. He demonstrates an unwavering motor and relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks.

Jordan’s combination of size, strength, and technique makes him a nightmare for offensive linemen. He excels in both bull rushes and finesse moves. He can also utilize his hands effectively to shed blocks and disrupt passing plays. Jordan’s presence on the field would command double teams and force opposing offenses to account for him. He just provides invaluable opportunities for his teammates to exploit one-on-one matchups and generate additional pressure.

By acquiring Jordan, the Buccaneers would address a crucial area of need and solidify their defensive line. His veteran leadership and relentless work ethic would serve as an inspiration to the team. For sure, he can elevate the overall performance and set a higher standard for success.

Cameron Jordan (@camjordan94) clears the blocker’s punch with the cross chop/club. When his swim gets caught, he continues to fight the hands & press them away. Gets the sack! #passrush #saints pic.twitter.com/Quv9Sxx6bM — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 10, 2022

3. Darious Williams

Darious Williams possesses the necessary skill set to make an immediate impact on the Buccaneers’ defense. He is a physical cornerback with impressive press coverage abilities. Williams would provide an ideal complement to Carlton Davis in the secondary. His ability to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage disrupts their timing and route progression. This often leads to incomplete passes or interceptions.

Williams’ aggressive playing style and exceptional ball skills enable him to consistently contest passes and make crucial plays on the ball. Furthermore, his proficiency as a tackler enhances the Buccaneers’ defensive prowess. He can contribute to their overall ability to limit yards after the catch. With Williams in the lineup, the Buccaneers would boast a formidable cornerback tandem. This could effectively neutralize opposing passing attacks and provide valuable support for the team’s pass rushers.

By acquiring Williams, the Buccaneers would significantly improve their pass defense and enhance their overall defensive capabilities. His physicality, coverage skills, and tackling ability make him a valuable asset. He is also capable of shutting down top receivers and disrupting the rhythm of opposing offenses.

4. Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning is a promising young offensive tackle. He represents an opportunity for the Buccaneers to secure a long-term solution at a crucial position. He has an impressive combination of size, athleticism, and technique. Penning certainly has the potential to become a cornerstone of the Buccaneers’ offensive line for years to come.

His prowess as a run blocker stems from his ability to generate power at the point of attack. He can also sustain blocks downfield. Penning’s tenacity and leverage enable him to create running lanes and open up opportunities for the team’s talented running backs. Moreover, his pass protection skills are equally impressive. He just showcases quick feet, balance, and sound hand placement to neutralize opposing pass rushers.

By adding Penning to their roster, the Buccaneers would fortify their offensive line and provide critical protection for Mayfield in the pocket. Penning’s presence would not only enhance the team’s ability to establish a consistent running game but also provide Mayfield with a secure pocket from which to deliver accurate passes. Investing in Penning would ensure the longevity and stability of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. He would contribute to the team’s success both in the present and the future.