Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said that he doesn’t care about whatever odds Tampa is given to win the division this season. After winning the division each of the last two seasons, the Buccaneers are the consensus pick to finish last in the NFC South in 2023.

“I played in this division last year and I’m pretty sure the Bucs won it still. So, I don’t really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on it because it’s May,” Mayfield said. “We haven’t played a real snap of football. There’s a long way to go before that. It’s just the time of year where everybody’s pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about and it makes it fun.”

Mayfield spent time with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 but did not play against his new team. He was benched as the starting quarterback in Week 6 before the Panthers played the Buccaneers the following week and then was released by Carolina in December.

Overall Mayfield is coming off a season to forget. In 12 games (10 starts) last season with the Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He won two games as a starter.

The Buccaneers thought they needed to find a new quarterback last offseason after Tom Brady announced his retirement, only for the legend to come back. The odds of him coming back again this season are greater than Tampa’s odds to win the division.

Could Baker Mayfield be the one to make some people very rich as the quarterback of the 2023 Buccaneers?