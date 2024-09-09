The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their season off on the right foot, winning Sunday's matchup 37-20 over the visiting Washington Commanders. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, including two to number one receiver Mike Evans. Post game, Mayfield talked about his top weapon's greatness to reporters, including Pewter Report.

“I don't know how he does it, man,” stated Mayfield after the win. “Just trying to put the ball in his vicinity. First of all, I don't know how he got around him and put his paws on it, but somehow, he did. And that's what he does. That second touchdown to him was not really a good throw at all, he made an unbelievable play again. It's just one-on-one coverage with Mike, those aren't 50/50 balls. It's leaning towards Mr. Evans.”

Starting off with a victory is a great way to try and get back to the top of the NFC South once again. Mayfield's second year as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback has begun with a bang, and his trust in Evans continues to grow. Both players signed contract extensions with the team over the offseason (the quarterback for three more years, the receiver for two more), so they are invested with the team. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen's relationship with Mayfield is essential to their potential success as well. Today, the team celebrates. Tuesday, it's time to get back to work.

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans continue to lead Buccaneers attack

The duo of Mayfield and Evans are at the heart of Coen's attack, and both are team captains. They are integral to the Bucs' offensive success, but they are other important cogs as well. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is arguably the best player at his position in the NFL, and wide receiver Chris Godwin is possibly the best number two receiver in the league as well. Running back Rachaad White is on the upswing, and tight end Cade Otton could have a breakout season.

The offense will likely be the stronger unit this season, but that doesn't mean the defense won't pull its weight. It might not be as deep as the other side of the ball, but it still has stars. Nose tackle Vita Vea can do it all, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is the best safety in football right now. Veteran Lavonte David has been long underrated at linebacker, and Jamel Dean is a solid number one cornerback. Other players are stepping into new or elevated roles, so if they can succeed, the defense will be even better for it.

The team, as a whole, seems stronger than last year's squad that won the division. That team also beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round and almost beat the Detroit Lions on the road. Additions like first-round pick Graham Barton at center, as well as resignings like kicker Caleb McLaughlin, have made the Bucs arguably better. Will it be good enough to let them go deeper in the playoffs?