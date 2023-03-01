On Tuesday, it was revelealed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be releasing veteran running back Leonard Fournette. With that decision, many anticipate second year running back Rachaad White to take over as the teams leading ball carrrier out of the backfield. Prior to the announcement that the Buccaneers would be moving on from Fournette, White took to Twitter. In a video sent out by the running back, it appears that he is ready to return to the field.

During the start of his rookie season, White struggled to earn playing time behind Fournette. Over his first nine games, he recorded a total of 117 rushing yards.

In Week 10, where he saw his first major playing time, White had the best outing of his rookie season. As the Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks, Rachaad White rushed for 105 rushing yards on 22 total carries.

By the end of the season, it appeared that White was prepared to take over as the Buccaneers go-to option out of the backfield. He finished his rookie season totatling 481 rushing yards and one rishing touchdown on 129 total carries. Through the air, he added 50 receptions for 290 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, as White and the Buccaneers took on the Dallas Cowboys, he found the ball in his hands often. He finished the game with 77 yards from scrimage on 11 total touches.

Heading into year two, Rachaad White is one of several skilled players on this Buccaneers offense. But with Tom Brady not retired, the team is facing major questions at the quarterback position. In turn, White could see an even bigger workload in his sophmore season.