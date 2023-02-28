The new chapter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers football is here. With Tom Brady retiring, the Buccaneers continue to make some financial decisions. Now, running back Leonard Fournette will be released once the new league year begins according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“The Bucs plan to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins March 15, per sources.”

The Buccaneers are going to look quite different next year without Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, but Fournette’s market should be one to monitor once free agency begins. The former LSU star rushed for 688 yards and three scores in 2022, but he added 523 yards and 73 catches in the receiving game with another three scores. Fournette was a huge part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run, and now they will turn things over to Rachaad White.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

White was a 3rd-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and ended the season with 481 yards rushing and a score and another 290 yards and 50 catches in the receiving game with two more touchdowns.

The Buccaneers will enter free agency looking for a quarterback, although the franchise has repeatedly suggested that Kyle Trask will be the starter in 2023, which could be a surprising move for a team that has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver.

Nonetheless, the decision to move on from Fournette isn’t all that surprising, and he should have a busy market as teams look for running back help. The NFL free agency period is a couple of weeks away, so get ready for a lot of movement.