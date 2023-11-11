Here are our four bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game scheduled against the Tennessee Titans. The Buccaneers have had a rocky start to the 2023 NFL season so they certainly need a W this time around. In Week 9, they lost to the Houston Texans in a close game, 39-37. As the Buccaneers prepare to face the Titans, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers Won in Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in their second season under head coach Todd Bowles. They are attempting to improve upon their 8-9 record from the previous season and enter this season as defending back-to-back NFC South champions. However, the team has struggled so far this season, with a 3-5 record and sitting in third place in the NFC South.

In Week 9, the Buccaneers lost to the Houston Texans in yet another tight affair. This loss was particularly disappointing for the team, as the Texans had only won one game before this matchup. The Buccaneers' defense struggled to contain the Texans' offense, allowing 525 total yards and four touchdowns. Despite a strong performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, the Buccaneers were unable to overcome the Texans' offensive output. Overall, the Buccaneers will need to improve their performance in the second half of the season if they hope to make the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 10 matchup.

Baker Big Numbers

In the Buccaneers' recent loss to the Texans, Baker Mayfield had a strong showing. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also had four rushing attempts for four yards. Mayfield maintained his interception-free streak for the fourth time this season while throwing two touchdowns. He also connected with tight end Cade Otton for both. He narrowly missed a third touchdown on a 53-yard pass to Mike Evans. Despite the loss, Mayfield aims to bounce back in their Week 10 game against the Titans. Remember that he has a history of strong performances against Tennessee. In addition to that, given Tampa Bay's defensive struggles, it could be a high-scoring affair. We have Mayfield going over 250 yards quite easily again here.

Red Hot Rachaad

In the Buccaneers' recent game against the Texans, Rachaad White had a standout performance. He rushed 20 times for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns, while also catching all four of his targets for 46 yards. This all-around display solidified his position as the lead back and an attractive fantasy option for their upcoming game against the Titans. White is in exceptional form, and his consistent involvement in the passing game has been impressive. Facing a Titans defense that has allowed several running backs to do well in recent games, White has the potential to have a breakout game in Week 10. This is especially true if Baker Mayfield continues to utilize him as a valuable weapon. We expect White to have between 70-80 rushing yards anew.

Evans Sets The Pace

In the Buccaneers' loss to the Texans last Sunday, Mike Evans caught four of five targets for 87 yards and also recovered a fumble. Although Mayfield distributed the ball to seven different targets, Evans led the Buccaneers in receiving yards. He made a significant chunk of his yardage on a 53-yard reception in the fourth quarter, initially ruled as a touchdown before a replay review determined that Evans had been down before crossing the goal line. Evans' yardage total was his highest since Week 2. Despite his two-game touchdown streak being narrowly halted, he stands a good chance of returning to the end zone in their favorable Week 10 home game against the Titans. Evans should put up 100 receiving yards here.

Buccaneers Snap Slump

The Buccaneers are currently mired in a four-game losing streak following their Week 9 defeat to the Texans. This marked their highest-scoring game of the year, with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing two touchdowns and Rachaad White adding two rushing touchdowns. Hopefully, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles learns from their defense's struggles against CJ Stroud last week. Keep in mind that Will Levis could potentially exploit Tampa Bay's defense similarly. The Buccaneers possess plenty of offensive firepower to handle the Titans this week. While the Titans are now led by Levis, Mayfield has a mission to rescue the Buccaneers from their four-game slump. Tampa Bay's defense is a bit battered after Stroud's impressive performance last week, but Levis has not yet reached the level of the Heisman finalist.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for an exciting Week 10 clash against the Tennessee Titans. Several key players like Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, and Mike Evans should make significant contributions. Despite a recent four-game losing streak, the Buccaneers are determined to bounce back and regain their winning momentum. With a strong offensive arsenal and a potential for high-scoring matchups, this game promises to be an electrifying showdown that fans won't want to miss. As these predictions and player performances unfold, the stage is set for a thrilling battle on the gridiron, where anything can happen.