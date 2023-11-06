Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon and the sports world raved about CJ Stroud's monster game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Houston Texans rookie quarterback passed for 470 yards and five touchdowns in the Texans' 39-37 win.

Warren Moon knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame. He promptly chimed in on CJ Stroud's performance on social media.

“Wow @CJSTROUD! A record-setting performance today: 470 yds, 5 TDs, and  more importantly – a come from behind win over Tampa Bay!,” Warren Moon wrote.

“You are off to a fantastic start, and the sky is the limit for you! I'm really proud of you!” Moon concluded.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also shared his thoughts on Stroud.  The four-time NBA MVP didn't have to say much to get his point across.

Other members of the sports world weighed in on CJ Stroud's 470-yard, five-touchdown game in Week 9.

CJ Stroud is proving why he's the Texans' franchise quarterback 

CJ Stroud's performance against the Buccaneers was nothing to scoff at. He set the single-game rookie passing record and led the Texans to a comeback win. The Texans rookie signal caller surpassed the previous record of 453 passing yards by the St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger. The latter set that record against the San Diego Chargers 21 years ago.

Stroud punctuated his heroics with the game-winning touchdown pass to fellow rookie Tank Dell with just 10 seconds left in the game. The chemistry between Stroud and Dell has been off the charts.

The Texans' young core has responded well under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston had never won more than four games in the past three seasons. The Texans are now 4-4 entering Week 10.

Indeed, things are looking up for the Texans with CJ Stroud under center.

 

 