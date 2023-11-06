Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was frustrated after his team's loss in a wild game against the Houston Texans.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 3-5 on the 2023 NFL season with a crushing road loss at the hands of the Houston Texans. This game was a wild contest, as both the Buccaneers and Texans had moments where it looked like they were in prime position to win; however, a late touchdown toss from Texans' rookie quarterback CJ Stroud ultimately gave the Texans a 39-37 road win, pushing their own record to 4-4 in the process.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles got one hundred percent honest on the back-and-forth nature of the game and what it's like to be a coach in those sorts of situations.

“I've been coaching a long time and I haven't been involved in too many of these, where it's been back-and-forth like that,” said Bowles, per the team's official account on X. “We've got to eat it and we should be pissed off the whole week. We own it.”

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield put together a pretty solid afternoon in Houston, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns. However, CJ Stroud continued his campaign for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, completing 30 of 42 of his own pass attempts for 470 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning pass with just seconds to play, to help guide the Texans to the victory.

Meanwhile, Todd Bowles and his Buccaneers have now dropped four games in a row following a strong start in the season. They will look to end that drought when they host the Tennessee Titans on November 12.