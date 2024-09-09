Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their season with a strong win over the Washington Commanders, the team did receive a bit of bad news on the injury front. The cornerbacks took a big hit with the loss of veteran Bryce Hall to multiple injuries. Hall sustained a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

“#Bucs CB Bryce Hall suffered a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in today's win over Washington, per source,” reported Pelissero on the social media site. “Hall was carted off the field in an air cast. A tough blow.”

A tough blow indeed for a Buccaneers team whose biggest issue coming into the season was likely their depth. Now with Hall set to miss a substantial amount of time due to his injuries, the depth at cornerback is even more suspect than before. The team also lost starting cornerback Zyon McCollum to a concussion, as well as Hall's fellow reserve Josh Hayes. During the upcoming week, don't be surprised if GM Jason Licht and the front office bring in some help at the position.

Bryce Hall, Buccaneers heading towards uncertain future together

Hall was brought in to compete for the starting spot opposite of number one cornerback Jamel Dean, a competition won by McCollum. Even though the third-year corner is the starter, Hall was expected to get a lot of playing time. Head coach Todd Bowles likes to rotate his corners frequently so they can stay fresh. Based on the number of injuries that happened today, some additions will likely happen during the week. The defense could definitely use the reinforcements, especially since this week was just the start of a long season.

Seeing where McCollum is at after his concussion is a start. Keeping Dean healthy is another goal of the team's as well. Hopefully Hall won't be out the rest of the season and can return at some point. Yet, the injuries he sustained are serious. Furthermore, the former Jet is with the Bucs on a one-year deal. Licht and Bowles had high hopes for 2020 fifth round pick, as he started to come into his own in New York before joining Tampa Bay this offseason.

Even though he'll be a free agent after this season, if he's able to come back and contribute to the defense towards the back half of this season, that would be great for both sides. He had a strong showing in training camp and in the preseason and looked solid during his playing time Sunday against the Commanders. The Buccaneers are chasing another NFC South title, so the more talent they have at their disposal, the better.