The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to capitalize on a strong second season under head coach Todd Bowles. Last year, the team won the NFC South and reached the NFC Divisional Round in the playoffs. They lost a close contest to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, a season-ending result that left a bitter taste in many players' mouths. It also showed just how much more the squad needs to get to the level of a true Super Bowl contender.

The top priority after resigning key free agents, as well as a very important resigning of a player that had already been under contract, was building the overall team depth. Well, Bowles thinks that area still needs to be addressed. In a recent interview with reporters, the Bucs' head coach discussed the lack of depth in some places of the roster.

“I think it's deep at maybe two or three spots, but it's not very deep otherwise,” Bowles stated to the Tampa Free Press' Rock Riley after a recent practice session. “We're trying to find those guys.”

The spots where that depth is deeper include quarterback, linebacker and probably safety. The rest of the Buccaneers' roster could definitely at least one or two contributors at their position groups, including running back, wide receiver and cornerback. What area could GM Jason Licht and Bowles choose to address the most before week one? Let's take a look.

Potential Buccaneers-Baltimore Ravens deal could address depth

Improving the depth of the team is important for so many reasons. Number one is the fact that it's a long season. Even if all of your major players stay healthy (which is the wish of every team, every single season), a football team will undoubtedly lose some contributors to injury. It's inevitable, especially due to the nature of the sport itself.

So, Licht and Bowles should try to swing a trade that would include not just one, but two players. Preferably at different positions as well, since Tampa Bay could use help across the board.

One potential trade partner could be the Baltimore Ravens. The reigning AFC North champions play in the season-opening matchup against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. They too could also possibly use depth, but the team always values future draft picks.

Licht does as well, but he's been willing to use them to help the team in the present in many instances. This is still very much a win-now roster, especially with the resignings of quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., among others. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs also signed a long-term extension earlier in training camp. The Bucs and the Ravens could be ideal trade partners despite sharing the same goal of chasing another Lombardi Trophy for their organization's trophy case.

Tylan Wallace, Trayvon Mullen could help Bucs in number of ways

Tampa Bay is looking to progress even further in the postseason this time around, as the team has a number of star players and other contributors ready to help them make a potential Lombardi Trophy run. Yet, the depth needs to be addressed, as talent has to be spread throughout the roster.

The Bucs already feature one of the league's best tandems at wide receiver in Evans and Chris Godwin, yet the third receiver slot is still unsettled. Rookie Jalen McMillan has impressed in training camp and during preseason, yet adding a veteran presence isn't the worst idea.

A fourth round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021, Tylan Wallace really hasn't made an impact for the Ravens despite the fact that the team has needed receiving talent quite a few times since he was drafted. Maybe a change of scenery is for the best, and he could make an impact in Tampa. He still has pretty fresh legs as well, since he's a bit further down the Baltimore depth chart at receiver.

Meanwhile, Trayvon Mullen signed with the Ravens last offseason then missed the 2023 season due to a toe injury. He's back in action though, looking to break through into the cornerback rotation. The former Clemson standout played in last Saturday's preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons, so it looks like he's back to game shape and ready to contribute. Yet, due to Baltimore's depth at the position, he could be moved as well.

The price tag for both of them could be as low as a couple of conditional mid-round picks. Licht has always been willing to move future draft selections for proven or intriguing talent before, and both Wallace and Mullen fit that description for sure. Could they help the Buccaneers with their depth problem and help contribute to another potential NFC South title run? Only one way for the two-time Super Bowl champions to find out.