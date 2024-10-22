The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a big time Monday Night Football game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The visitors currently lead 20-10 in the third quarter, recovering after a slow start to the matchup. The Bucs will have to mount a second half comeback, but the task just got a bit tougher. Star wide receiver Mike Evans, who set multiple records earlier in the matchup, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury according to multiple reports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Buccaneers now have ruled out WR Mike Evans for tonight due to his hamstring injury,” posted ESPN's Adam Schefter on the social media site.

Losing Evans is a massive blow for the Buccaneers' offense, as he is the passing game's top option. The long-time Buc has been nursing this hamstring injury for a few days now, and his attempt at a second touchdown catch is when he went down due to the affliction. A major key for the rest of the tilt is how quarterback Baker Mayfield will recover without his number one weapon.

Mike Evans' uncertain status may hurt Buccaneers

Evans' presence is undoubtedly a big part of offensive coordinator Liam Coen's attack. He has the implicit trust of Mayfield and his teammates and is one of the team's captains. Not having him on the field is definitely a blow. The offense will have to adjust quickly, and the Ravens' defense is surely happy to not have to face Evans for the rest of the matchup.

However, Coen and Mayfield have likely planned for this possibility. After all, Evans has been dealing with the hamstring injury for a little bit now. Fellow stud receiver Chris Godwin, along with tight end Cade Otton and other wideouts, will have to step up in his absence. If they can fill in well enough, then Tampa Bay's mission of trying to stay on top of the NFC South should be somewhat smoother.